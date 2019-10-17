NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - A report of a person trapped under a tree and wires prompted a response from firefighters in New London.
Firefighters said it happened in the area of Ocean Avenue and Shirley Lane on Thursday morning.
There's no word on injuries at this point.
However, firefighters reported that one person was extricated and transported to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital.
Channel 3 has a crew on the way to the scene.
