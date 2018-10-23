New Haven explosion

Firefighters investigated what was first reported as an explosion on Washington Avenue in New Haven Tuesday morning.

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - What was first reported as an explosion in New Haven prompted a response from the city's fire department.

It happened at 808 Washington Ave. on Tuesday morning.

However, firefighters later reported that there was fire in a piece of equipment.

There's no word on what sparked the incident.

Channel 3 is working to gather more information.

