NEW HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Crews are converging on the town of New Hartford after receiving a report of a two-alarm fire.
According to State Police, troopers were notified of smoke emitting from a building over on Greenwoods Road Sunday morning, but didn't know where the smoke was coming from.
Firefighters from Barkhamsted are responding to the scene to help assist the New Hartford Fire Department.
It is unclear if anyone was inside the building at the time.
