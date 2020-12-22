NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Santa Claus is coming to town early, at least in New Haven.
The New Haven Fire Department is planning to quite literally give Santa a lift in a tower truck outside of Yale New Haven Children's Hospital.
It's happening Tuesday morning around 11 a.m. Stream it here.
The department said it plans to raise Santa at the corner of Park Street and Howard Avenue.
A procession of police and firefighters is also set to happen beforehand.
