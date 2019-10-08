WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – As the investigation into the deadly B-17 crash at Bradley International Airport continues, support is being offered to help the firefighters who responded to the scene.
The vintage bomber crashed into a de-icing facility and burst into flames last week.
Firefighters risked their lives to help pull survivors from the burning wreckage.
Their union is now working to provide them with 24/7 support groups.
“I think everyone processes things differently, however, for a majority of people it takes time to sink in. It’s going to take a while. This is something that lasts with us for a very long time,” Cromwell Fire Chief Michael Terenzio.
Many crews were also exposed to firefighting foam, containing toxic “PFAS” chemicals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.