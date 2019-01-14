NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A fire at a metal management company prompted a response from the North Haven Fire Department.
According to the department, it was called to SIMS Metal Management on Universal Drive.
It reported heavy smoke on Interstate 91 south in the area of exit 8.
Drivers were warned to be cautious.
There's no word on what caused the fire or if anyone is hurt.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
