SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - A dog was reunited with its family after being rescued from a cliff in Seymour.
Firefighters from the Great Hill Hose Company said they were called to cliffs between Roosevelt Drive, Partridge Drive and High Ridge Road on Tuesday afternoon.
When they arrived on scene, they found Charlies, a dog that was missing for five days. He was stuck about 150 feet up on a cliff face.
A Hamden Fire member went over the edge and was able to reach Charlie.
The dog was secured, lowered, and released into the hands of its owners.
