Sunday will be a colorful night as fireworks will be going off in every corner of the state.
In Waterbury a food truck festival starts at 2 p.m. at the Brass Mill Shopping Center. There will be more than 40 trucks with an international range of cuisines. Admission and parking are free, and fireworks will be held.
Click here for a look at the forecast for Sunday.
There will also be fireworks held in other towns on Sunday:
• Putnam at Rotary Park
• Manchester at the Community College
• Enfield at the Town Green (Voted Fireworks in CT by Reader’s Digest)
• Darien at the High School
Hartford and New London will be holding fireworks shows next weekend.
