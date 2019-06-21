HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The Hartford Fire Department celebrated a big promotion on Friday.
Lt. Shelly L. Carter has been promoted to the role of Captain.
Carter is the first African American female to ever be promoted to this rank in the state of Connecticut.
A celebration was held earlier in the day on Friday.
