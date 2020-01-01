NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Several families across the state welcomed the first babies of 2020.
At Griffin Hospital, the first baby was delivered at 12:04 a.m., possibly the first baby of 2020 in the state.
Arabella Venice, of Woodbridge, was welcomed into the world. She is the daughter of Taylor and Dave Venice.
She was born weighing 8 pounds, 6 ounces. Arabella has a 3-year-old brother Jaxon and 1-year-old sister, Emerie.
The first baby of 2020 for Yale-New Haven Hospital was born arrived about an hour into the new year.
The hospital said the baby boy, named Iziah, came into the world at 12:56 a.m. on Jan. 1.
He was 7 pounds 5 ounces.
Iziah's parents, only identified as Heather and Tianna of New Haven, wanted the world to know the child is the first same-sex bi-racial baby of 2020.
He is the couple's first child.
Everyone is said to be doing well.
At L&M Hospital in New London, the first baby entered the world at 2:42 a.m.
Everly Patricia Woods weighed in at 7 pounds 14 ounces. She is the first child of Rachel and Stephen Woods of Niantic.
“It’s so thrilling and exciting to have her,” Rachel said. “And it’s a nice even year, so it will always be easy to remember her birthday. It’s 1/1/20!”
