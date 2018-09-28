HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's first black chief justice of the Supreme Court granted a rare interview that will air on Face the State this Sunday on Channel 3.
Chief Justice Richard A. Robinson recorded the interview with Face the State moderator Dennis House on Thursday.
Robinson discussed a wide range of topics, including the current contentious U.S. Supreme Court nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
Kavanaugh was accused of sexual assault. He and his alleged victim, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford gave emotional testimony in front of a Senate panel this past week.
Robinson called his own confirmation hearing nerve-wracking.
He became chief justice of the state Supreme Court back in May.
See his complete interview on Face the State on Sunday starting at 8:30 a.m. on Channel 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.