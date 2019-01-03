WASHINGTON (WFSB) - The first black woman to represent Connecticut in Congress was sworn in on Thursday.
Democrat Jahana Hayes, 45, attended the swearing-in ceremony in Washington D.C. on Thursday, where members were sworn in to the 116th Congress.
Hayes, a former national teacher of the year, is replacing Democratic Rep. Elizabeth Esty in representing the state's Fifth District.
Esty did not seek reelection this past November following her handling of a harassment scandal within her office.
Hayes defeated Republican and former Meriden mayor Manny Santos on Election Day.
Hayes' story is one of inspiration. She grew up in a Bridgeport housing complex and was pregnant at 19.
With dedication and working several jobs, she put herself through college and dedicated her life to teaching Waterbury high school students.
"I loved her passion. She really empowered me because I love debates and I love politics,” said Majesty Moore, a junior at Manchester High School.
She met Hayes at a debate as part of a class project.
Liam Chenette met her at a local fundraiser.
"It’s great to see educators getting involved. We are seeing it around the country too,” Chenette said.
Hayes is one of 43 women of color being sworn in to the new Congress, and she joins a growing number of women in 1989 there were 16 Democratic women, 13 Republican.
On Thursday, Democrats have elected 89 women to Congress and Republicans elected 13.
Also on Thursday, Nancy Pelosi was sworn in as House Speaker, although 15 Democrats did not support her nomination as speaker.
"Together we will let it be known that this house will truly be the people's House," Pelosi said.
