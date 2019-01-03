WASHINGTON (WFSB) - The first black woman to represent Connecticut in Congress is being sworn in on Thursday.
Democrat Jahana Hayes, 45, is slated to appear at the swearing-in ceremony in Washington DC.
It's happening on the first floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Hayes, a former national teacher of the year, is replacing Democratic Rep. Elizabeth Esty in representing the state's Fifth District.
Esty did not seek reelection this past November following her handling of a harassment scandal within her office.
Hayes defeated Republican and former Meriden mayor Manny Santos on Election Day.
