HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Governor Ned Lamont and state public health officials announced on Monday that the first case of the B.1.351 variant of the COVID-19 virus has been detected in Connecticut resident.
The B.1.351 variant is also known at the “South African” variant.
The variant was detected in a Connecticut resident who is currently hospitalized out of the state with the virus.
The resident is from Fairfield County and is between the ages of 60 and 70. They have not traveled recently, according to officials.
The state said the variant was reported this weekend by public health officials in New York.
This strain of the virus was first detected in South African in Oct. 2020 and was first detected in the United States at the end of January.
“Seeing another variant in our state reminds us yet again the severity of this pandemic and reinforces the need for us to take all of the necessary precautions which have proven to be successful over the past year. The virus does not recognize state boundaries, and it certainly does not recognize international borders, which means the responsibility is on all of us to do what we can on a personal basis to mitigate the spread,” said Governor Lamont.
The Dept. Of Public Health is advising residents to follow new CDC guidelines issued last week calling for double masking in certain circumstances.
