HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The heat and humidity continues with an added bonus of potential showers and storms later in the day on Thursday.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said to expect temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s during the day, then increasing cloud cover later.
"While the day will start out dry, showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms will arrive in the late afternoon or evening," Haney said. "The chances for rain/storms really go up after sunset."
Track any storms that pop up with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
Haney said heavy rain would accompany those storms, especially because the atmosphere will be loaded with moisture.
"[Thursday night,] scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely," he said.
Low temperatures will be near 70 degrees and fog could form in some areas.
Isolated showers and storms could linger into Friday as the cold front responsible for Thursday's potential storms moves out.
"The front is weak, so it will do very little to cool things off," Haney said. "In fact, [Friday] could be one of the hottest days of the week with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s."
The humidity will remain high in the morning but dew points could drop a bit during the afternoon.
Saturday should feature drier air with highs near 90 degrees; however, the humidity will be at comfortable levels.
"Sunday will be partly-to-mostly sunny and very warm with highs 85-90," Haney said. "The humidity will still be tolerable."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
