HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Trinity College has confirmed an on campus student has tested positive for the coronavirus.
School officials say the student had arrived on campus recently and their test result came back positive Sunday morning.
The student is feeling well and has been moved into isolation.
The announcement comes just a little over a week before undergraduate and graduate classes for the Fall semester start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.