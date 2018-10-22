HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State health officials confirmed the first flu-related death of the season for Connecticut.
The state Department of Public Health reported the death on Friday.
It said the patient was over the age of 65.
"I can't emphasize enough the importance of the elderly getting vaccinated and get vaccinated now," said Dr. Jack William Ross, chief, infectious disease/allergy, Hartford Hospital. "In an average year, we'll have five deaths, last year we had 21."
So far this season, 22 people in Connecticut have been hospitalized for flu-related complications.
Will you get a flu shot?
Flu season is underway and officials are pushing the importance of the flu vaccine. Will you be getting it?
The DPH said flu activity has slowly been increasing statewide since the end of August.
It called that typical for the start of the season.
A total of 41 patients have tested positive for the flu between Aug. 26 and Oct. 13.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal held a news conference at Hartford Hospital on Monday to discuss the importance of a universal flu shot.
He said he's been calling for increased federal investment in universal flu vaccine development.
Congress recently approved $140 million in new federal funding toward such a flu vaccine. That is on top of a $40 million increase in federal funding for development of a universal flu vaccine secured earlier this year.
Now Blumenthal said he is helping to lead legislation to provide $1 billion in new research investment over the next five years.
More than 80,000 people died nationwide from flu-related complications, including 154 in Connecticut.
The first U.S. flu-related death of this season was a child in Florida.
For information on where to get the flu vaccine, check out vaccinefinder.org.
