CONNECTICUT (WFSB) – The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) has postponed the First Day Hike and Sky’s the Limit event at the People’s State Forest due to the weather.
The events have been rescheduled for January 8.
Hikes lead by the Friends of American Legion and People’s State Forest will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Sky’s the Limit Program starts at 12:30 p.m. at the Mathies Grove Pavilion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.