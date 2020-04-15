NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB) - The first state Department of Correction employee to test positive for the coronavirus has recovered.
The employee, identified as Cpt. McDaniel, returned to duty, the DOC reported on Wednesday.
"We celebrate her bravery and her commitment as a first responder," the DOC said in a post to Twitter. "The dedication and compassion of our staff is simply amazing."
The first CTDOC employee to test positive for COVID-19, 20 year veteran Captain McDaniel, has fully recovered and returned to duty. We celebrate her bravery and her commitment as a first responder. 💙🖤💙 The dedication and compassion of our staff is simply amazing. #hero pic.twitter.com/cLWDR3LShU— Connecticut DOC (@CTCorrections) April 15, 2020
McDaniel's COVID-19 case was first reported back on March 23.
She was assigned to the Garner Correctional Institution in Newtown and was self-monitoring at home.
She last entered the institution on Tuesday, March 17.
After that case, DOC employees had to pass a wellness screening check before entering a facility.
The DOC said McDaniel is a 20-year veteran.
