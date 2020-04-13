(WFSB) -- A Department of Correction offender has passed away after contracting coronavirus, officials said on Monday.
The offender, who has only been identified as a man in his 60s, passed away Monday.
He was initially tested for the presence of the virus on April 6 after showing symptoms. Test results came back positive on April 9.
Officials said he was taken to the UConn Health Center for treatment on April 8. The man had pre-existing underlying medical conditions.
He had last entered the correctional system on March 13, 2019 and was serving a two-year sentence for Criminal Possession of a Firearm.
“Although the offender was approved, last month, for discretionary release into the community, an appropriate home sponsor could not be located by the offender. As a result, the offender would have had no place to stay upon release and remained in the facility,” officials said in a press release.
His maximum release date was March 12, 2021.
“My sympathies go out to the offender’s family,” said Department of Correction Commissioner Rollin Cook. “One death is too many, he joins the more the approximately 600 Connecticut residents who have lost their lives to this tragic disease. We will continue to do everything possible to keep the offenders and staff safe.”
