OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - Old Saybrook held their final first dose vaccine clinic.
Anyone could drive up and get their COVID-19 shot of their choosing, along with free food.
It was held at the Old Saybrook middle school where, starting at 9 a.m., people could drive up at any time, because no appointments were needed.
Then, you chose the vaccine you wanted.
You could either receive the one-shot Johnson and Johnson or get your first dose for Pfizer or Moderna, and then grab food.
From 9 to 11 a.m., breakfast sandwiches were handed out.
For the later times, from 11 to 2 p.m., you could either get a hot dog or a hamburger.
This is a drive thru vaccine clinic so you don't have to leave your car.
This was all to get as many people vaccinated as possible.
Old Saybrook has about seventy-seven percent of its population vaccinated with at least one dose, according to the latest state numbers, but they are still pushing to get more people vaccinated.
The vaccination clinic was open to those ages twelve and older.
