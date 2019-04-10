(WFSB) - Disney on Wednesday released a full trailer for its live action version of the movie "The Lion King."
The trailer features the voice of Scar (Chiwetel Ejiofor) telling a young Simba (JD McCrary) to run, a deja vu moment for many fans of the original film.
Check out the trailer here.
"Life's not fair, is it my little friend?" Scar says. "While some are born to feast, others spend their lives in the dark begging for scraps."
The scene shows a glimpse of the iconic confrontation between Simba, Nala and the hyenas from the cartoon version of the film, among other things.
The new version, which features the voices of Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Keegan-Michael Key, James Earl Jones, Beyonce and others hits theaters on July 19, 2019.
