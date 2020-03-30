UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) – The first Department of Correction inmate has tested positive for COVID-19.
DOC said the 32-year-old male offender is incarcerated at the Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Center in Uncasville.
As soon as the offender had symptoms consistent with COVID-19, he was isolated from the rest of the population and then was placed in a negative pressure isolation room.
DOC says this negative pressure room allows for air to flow in, but not escape from the room, thus containing airborne contaminants within the room.
The inmate’s name is being withheld.
Other offenders who were located in the same housing unit will be isolated from the rest of the population for 14 days.
All offenders in the vicinity of the infected inmate received temperature checks and are continued to be closely monitored.
