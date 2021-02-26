MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – First Lady Jill Biden will be traveling to Connecticut next week.
A press release sent out by the White House says the First Lady will be traveling to Meriden on Wednesday, March 3.
There is no word at this time as to what Biden will be doing in Meriden.
The White House said additional details will be released soon.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
