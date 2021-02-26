MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be traveling to Connecticut next week.
A news release sent out by the White House said the First Lady will be traveling to Meriden on Wednesday, March 3.
There is no word at this time as to what Biden will be doing in Meriden.
The White House said additional details will be released soon.
The visit will be Biden's official first as First Lady.
Former Meriden teacher and principal Miguel Cardona is expected to be confirmed as the new U.S. Secretary of Education. The Senate votes on Monday.
Biden and Cardona have a lot in common.
They both have PhDs and spent their careers in public education.
Biden was a professor at a community college while Cardona rose to be commissioner of education in Connecticut.
