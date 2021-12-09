GROTON, CT (WFSB) - First Lady Jill Biden is scheduled to visit Connecticut on Thursday.

The White House said Biden will travel to Groton with Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro to visit with U.S. Navy families of the USS Delaware.

Biden serves as the sponsor of the submarine.

She is slated to arrive in Groton at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Biden and Toro will then attend a holiday gathering with the families at 5:15 p.m., hosted by United Through Reading at the U.S. Submarine Veterans Club in Groton.

The visit marks yet another trip by her to the state.

She visited a school in Meriden back in March with U.S. education secretary Miguel Cardona.

