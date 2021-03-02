MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - The first lady will visit an elementary school in Meriden on Wednesday.
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be at the Benjamin Franklin Elementary School, Channel 3 learned.
The visit is expected to be brief.
City manager Timothy Coon announced some details about the first lady's visit during a city council meeting on Monday.
It was announced that Biden would visit the state last week.
The trip will be her first as first lady.
Meriden native and Connecticut's educator commissioner, Dr. Miguel Cardona, was confirmed as the U.S. education secretary on Monday.
Cardona will be sworn in a 1 p.m. on Tuesday in Washington DC.
