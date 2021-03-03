MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – The first lady is making a historic visit to Connecticut on Wednesday.
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden scheduled a stop in Meriden, along with newly sworn-in U.S. education secretary Dr. Miguel Cardona, a native of the Silver City.
The two will visit the Benjamin Franklin Elementary School in Meriden.
Dr. Jill Biden and Cardona are two are lifelong educators.
Both will meet with students and teachers at the school.
They’ll also be discussing how elementary schools can safely be reopened five days a week.
Cardona was raised in the city.
After working as a school principal, he then became assistant superintendent, and then Gov. Ned Lamont’s education commissioner.
Cardona’s success led him all the way to the nation’s capital, something of which the City of Meriden is proud.
“We're just thrilled to have a leader who's going to embrace public education and that public schools can be a great equalizer in our country,” said Mark Benigni, superintendent, Meriden Public Schools.
Cardona is now tasked with helping the White House reach its goal of having most elementary schools reopened five days a week within the first 100 days of President Joe Biden’s term.
The trip to Meriden is Dr. Jill Biden’s first as first lady.
She continues to teach at a community college while fulfilling first lady duties.
Eyewitness News will have complete coverage of the visit on air and on the Channel 3 app.
Many details haven’t been released for security reasons.
