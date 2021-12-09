GROTON, CT (WFSB) - First Lady Jill Biden visiting Connecticut on Thursday.

Biden arrived in Groton with Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro on Thursday evening around 4:45 p.m. to visit with U.S. Navy families of the USS Delaware.

Biden serves as the sponsor of the submarine.

She is visiting with military families this evening, streaming on the CH 3 app:

The holiday event is hosted by United Through Reading at the U.S. Submarine Veterans Club in Groton.

The visit marks yet another trip by her to the state.

She visited a school in Meriden back in March with U.S. education secretary Miguel Cardona.

