MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - It was the last call for a popular restaurant in Middletown.
The First & Last Tavern on Main Street is being evicted from its space, according to Mayor Dan Drew.
Drew said the City of Middletown filed a suit against the restaurant in January due to overdue rent dating back to 2016.
First & Last ended up owing the city roughly $140,000, according to Drew.
He said court-mandated mediation took place earlier this month.
As of April 1, the restaurant will no longer occupy the space, he said.
"The city has received many expressions of interest by other restaurant groups and will pursue the one most beneficial to the taxpayers of Middletown," Drew said.
