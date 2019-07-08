NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A medical marijuana dispensary officially opened its doors in New Haven on Monday.
The Affinity Health & Wellness business on Whalley Avenue opened in the former Tommy K's location, which is on the city line with Woodbridge.
Officials said the facility boasts a fully renovated 3,500 square foot space with a large patient waiting room, a retail area, private consultation rooms, a monitored entrance and a secured dispensary facility.
"We are proud to be the first company to bring a full medical marijuana dispensary experience to the New Haven community," said Raymond Pantalena, RPh, pharmacist. “We wanted to provide New Haven area patients with premium-quality medical marijuana products by opening a dispensary that was convenient, accessible, and in a comfortable environment.”
Pantalena developed Affinity Health & Wellness.
“Our primary focus is on patients suffering from debilitating medical conditions and to educate our patients to gain control of their lives,” added Brian Essenterm RPh, pharmacist. “We are committed to understanding our patients’ individual conditions and providing the therapy they need. Our dedicated staff is here to work closely with the patient to understand their needs and recommend the proper type of medical marijuana. In addition we educate our patients fully on the effective use of our products to obtain the full benefits.”
Patients may call 203-745-3823 to schedule an appointment or visit www.affinityct.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.