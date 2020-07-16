NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Mosquitoes in Newington have tested positive for the West Nile virus, state scientists have confirmed.
The mosquitoes were trapped on July 8 in Churchill Park.
“The first West Nile virus positive mosquitoes of the season have been identified,” said Dr. Philip Armstrong, medical entomologist at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station. “Late-June to mid-July is when we typically first detect WNV infection in mosquitoes and we anticipate further build-up of the virus from now through September."
"We'll continue to closely monitor mosquitoes for virus amplification" said Dr. Jason White, director of the CAES. "We encourage everyone to take simple measures such as wearing mosquito repellent and covering bare skin, especially during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active."
West Nile virus has been detected in the state every year since 1999. Last year, CAES detected WNV in 82 mosquito samples from 23 towns. The majority of WNV activity was detected in densely populated urban and suburban regions in Fairfield, Hartford and New Haven counties, consistent with prior years.
