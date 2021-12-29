HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - With COVID cases skyrocketing across the state, New Year’s events are changing to keep people safe.
Hartford’s First Night celebration is still happening, but coordinators are adjusting due to rising cases.
Last year, First Night Hartford was completely virtual.
This year, the celebration will be in person, but organizers are adding health measures to keep people comfortable.
Stephany Spence said, “we stayed home and watched Christmas movies and we had the best time. I got to spend time with all them.”
Wpence and her family plan to do the same thing again this New Year’s Eve.
They’re hunkering down and staying in because of COVID.
It’s a similar story with many people, as cases increase across the state.
Isabelo Medina said, “every time I go to a place, I try not to be in a crowd like this right now, so I’m trying to stay behind.”
Plans are still on to hold the big New Year’s celebration in Hartford.
This year, First Night Hartford will feature live performances and food trucks on Trinity Street.
There will also be activities inside venues around the city like the library and the Wadsworth Museum, but they’re adding more health precautions.
First Night Hartford Creative Producer Taneisha Duggan said, “reducing capacity for the indoor locations, requiring masks for the outdoor activities. Strongly recommending that if you come out you are vaccinated.”
Duggan knows that some people may not be comfortable coming out at all, so they have other options.
“If you didn’t want to get out of your car- you’re sort of like ‘I don’t know, too many people,’ you can get a parking pass for the capitol lot directly across from the park, you can in sit in there, you can get a live feed from a closed-circuit radio.”
People will be able to get a view of the six o’clock and midnight fireworks from there.
Folks at home will also be able to access a livestream all day long.
Duggan says they want to create a safe atmosphere where people can be together and celebrate the new year. “what do we want to walk into 2022 with? So, with hope, with grace, with beauty, with connection. Those are the things we’re hoping to bring together for this event.”
