HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The first of a couple of chances of steady rain arrives on Tuesday.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said showers will develop during the afternoon.
"We may see a steadier rain later [Tuesday] afternoon and [Tuesday] evening," Haney said.
Track the rain with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
While it won't be near 60 degrees like it was on Monday, temperatures may range between 50 and 55 degrees.
"The normal high for Feb. 25 is 41 degrees," Haney said.
Temperatures are expected to dip into the 30s by Tuesday night.
The rain is expected to taper off to showers and drizzle at that point.
"A wintry mix is possible in some of the higher elevations of far northern Connecticut," Haney said.
The second chance for rain comes Wednesday.
A storm looks to form close to the coast.
"Rainfall will be spotty and light during the daytime hours, but a steadier and heavier rainfall is likely [Wednesday] night," Haney said. "There is the potential for some thunder as well."
During the day on Wednesday, temps should be in the 40s.
Overnight lows are expected to be in the 30s to near 40 degrees.
The rain is expected to end by early Thursday morning.
"Then we’ll see some partial clearing," Haney said. "A brisk westerly wind will develop, and gusts to 30 mph or higher are possible especially during the afternoon."
Temperatures should range from 45 to 50 degrees but will drop into the 20s by Thursday night.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.