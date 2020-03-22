HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A storm system moves into the state on Monday and it could include some snow.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron said wet snow and rain will become likely sometime after the morning commute.
"It is going to be a breezy, raw day with highs 40 to 45 [degrees]," Cameron said.
Those temperatures may drop and the precipitation may become heavier as the afternoon progresses.
"Rain and snow will continue Monday night and it will linger into Tuesday morning," Cameron said.
Two of the forecasting models Channel 3's meteorologists use predicted different scenarios for accumulating snow.
The European forecasting model suggested that the interior portion of the state may see anywhere between 1 and 5 inches of snow.
The Global Forecast System model predicted that the northwest and northeast portions of the state would see a few accumulating inches.
The track the storm decides to take will determine which scenario plays out.
Then, another storm is in the forecast for Wednesday.
"For now, it looks like rain or a wintry mix will develop Wednesday morning then precipitation should be mainly rain during the afternoon," Cameron said.
Again, it depends on the track.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
