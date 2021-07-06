SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - They're celebrating Christmas in July at a Christmas tree farm in South Windsor.
The Dzen Tree Farm announced on Monday the birth of the first baby reindeer in Connecticut in 20 years.
Rudy was born on April 18 to parents Tuukka and Belle.
"He was born small, and we had to help him nurse every two hours," John Dzen Jr. wrote on social media. "We couldn’t have done it without our friends at Fenton River Veterinary Hospital. Today, Rudy is very strong and healthy."
Dzen said that the farm usually works on secret projects each year and waits until September to announce the details.
This year, however, he said he couldn't wait to share the news with customers.
The farm is holding an open house and food drive where people can meet Rudy.
"We will be collecting food for the South Windsor Food and Fuel Bank," Dzen said. "Please bring non-perishable food or a cash donation so we can help feed our neighbors in need."
It's set for July 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine. The Dzen Tree Farm is located at 215 Barber Hill Rd. in South Windsor.
