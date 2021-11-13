OLD LYME, CT (WFSB) - Trees blocking off busy roads, power lines down, it’s been an extremely busy night for first responders.
It’s not the worst storm that many of these cities have seen, but tonight’s intense weather also wasn’t something to take lightly.
Lynn Cochrane of Old Lyme said she was struck by just how much lightning she witnessed.
“First the sky turned black and then it was just like, pow pow pow, and the trees were bending left and right and then downpour,” said Cochrane.
A few minutes away, massive, downed trees made fighting a house fire on Flat Rock Hill Road much more difficult for fire fighters.
A viewer from Brandford sent us a video, captured on their front-door camera.
It shows heavy whipping winds that eventually take down not one but two trees in their line of sight.
Another young man from Old Lyme said things got pretty unpredictable during the height of the storm. “I just remember getting out of my car and seeing a few flashes and then as soon as a I stepped back outside everything just started coming down and trees were falling everywhere.”
