BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – Update 3:31pm: Following a search of the creek, Bridgeport Police cleared the scene. The woman in question has been taken to the hospital for evaluation. Bridgeport Police determined the woman's husband and children are fine.
Bridgeport Police said the woman would not have any access to small children.
Previous Information:
First responders in Bridgeport conducted a search in the water of Ash Creek, police said.
Police say around 1:30 p.m. they received a call that a woman walked into the creek and put something in the water.
At approximately 1:30pm dispatch received a call of a woman that walked into Ash Creek, caller stated the woman put something in the water. BPD, BFD, AMR on scene to search for and identify the object placed in water. No further info Confirmed at this time.— Bridgeport Police (@bptpolice) February 14, 2022
Crews are responding to search and identify the object, police said.
Businesses in the area report a large response by police and fire.
