Bridgeport water search Ash Creek
Bridgeport Police Department

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – Update 3:31pm: Following a search of the creek, Bridgeport Police cleared the scene. The woman in question has been taken to the hospital for evaluation. Bridgeport Police determined the woman's husband and children are fine. 

Bridgeport Police said the woman would not have any access to small children. 

Previous Information: 

First responders in Bridgeport conducted a search in the water of Ash Creek, police said.

Police say around 1:30 p.m. they received a call that a woman walked into the creek and put something in the water. 

Crews are responding to search and identify the object, police said. 

Businesses in the area report a large response by police and fire. 

