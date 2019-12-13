VERNON, CT (WFSB) -- A local man is lucky to be alive and is crediting his survival to an off-duty Windsor police officer and several first responders in Vernon.
"I can't tell them how grateful I am to be alive today,” said Vince Bonaddio.
On a Saturday morning in July, the 32-year-old and his wife went to Planet Fitness in Vernon.
"My wife had to drag me to the gym, kicking and screaming because I didn't want to go, and if I hadn't gone, this would've happened while I was at home and she was at the gym,” Bonaddio said.
Vince had gone into cardiac arrest.
First responders rushed to the scene, with the first officer arriving within about 30 seconds of being dispatched.
"Fortunately, I was about a mile away, and so I got there pretty quickly. Grabbed my med bag, my AED, went inside and saw an off-duty Windsor officer doing chest compressions,” said Officer James Grzegorek.
Officers say after a shock from an AED and CPR, Vincent had a pulse and was breathing on his own.
"We work as a team, so that's what really came into effect,” said Sgt. Robert Marra.
For these Vernon officers, responding to these kinds of calls is like second nature, but this was different.
"It's unusual to see someone in their early 30's under cardiac arrest. That's not something that we see every day,” Grzegorek said.
The three officers went the extra mile and visited Vince at the hospital. He was sitting up, alert, and talking, which is also not something they get to see every day.
"It was very surprising, but also very uplifting because you knew that what you did worked. And we don't often, at least on our side, get to see that,” Grzegorek said.
"We're this age. You know, we were thinking about our lives and our families at that point. But luckily, he's here with us today,” Marra said.
He’s here for another holiday season, thanks to the first responders' quick actions to get his heart beating again.
"I can't be grateful enough. I'm here today because of them,” Bonaddio said.
