WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- On Thursday, first responders were preparing for an incident they hope they never have to go through.
Active shooter incidents have happened across the country, and even in Connecticut.
West Haven first responders spent the day Thursday getting put through the paces, training for such an incident.
Actors with fake injuries, covered in fake blood were seen during the training on Thursday. It looked real, and its designed to feel that way for dozens of police, firefighters, and medics going through the training.
The training on Thursday featured an armed intruder at West Haven’s old Thompson School, with a number of victims inside.
“We have role players, noise, and smoke and it’s as realistic as we can make it in a scenario-based situation, but that added stress is very valuable training,” said West Haven Police Sgt. Charles Young.
West Haven’s Fire Department, which organized the drill, said it’s been six months of planning, and bringing everyone together from the city’s three fire districts and its police department, to medics and even staff from Yale New Haven Hospital.
“It’s amazing, everyone has done their part already, it’s just getting it together and seeing how all the parts work together, that’s what we’re practicing today,” Young said.
For members of West Haven’s Special Response Team, it’s getting inside the building and engaging the shooter, while for the firefighters and medics, it’s about removing those injured, assessing and treating their wounds on site and getting them off the hospital.
“We get a lot of lessons out of it. We critique each scenario to learn, a lot of what went well, and where we can improve, what went wrong,” said West Haven Fire Chief James O’Brien.
That includes debriefings after each scenario and exchanging notes.
West Haven’s fire chief said they’ve done several trainings in the past, but never anything at this level.
“In theory, we practice this, we study this, we watch everything that goes on in similar incidents, but to put our personnel through the steps and something of this magnitude, adds that stress that we need in the event this really does happen in our community,” O’Brien.
This also isn’t just for folks in West Haven.
Members from Wallingford’s department were there observing on Thursday because they’re going to be doing similar training in the next few weeks.
