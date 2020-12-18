NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - We’re taking a look at a role many police and fire departments find themselves tackling: mental health.
North Haven Officer Maureen O’Keefe meets many people on their worst days.
"We’re not always out here enforcing laws. We’re out here here to help people," Officer O'Keefe tells us.
Of the kind of help people need the most, 911 calls dealing with mental health.
"We go to them fairly often. I’d say at least a couple a week," North Haven Police Sgt. Antonio de Pascale stated.
Earlier this year, dispatch received a call for a man who harmed himself.
Police tell Eyewitness News he was at risk of dying at the park.
When officers arrived, they tried to ping the man’s cellphone, but it didn’t pinpoint his exact location.
From there, they knew they had to hike the hilly and wooded terrain to rescue him.
"We knew he was in here. We just didn’t know where," continued Officer O'Keefe.
"Those three officers just decided they were not going to just give up," Sgt. de Pascale explained.
More officers joined the search.
They found him roughly forty minutes later. He needed medical attention.
"That was our biggest goal, just to get him out," North Haven firefighter Ethan Simmel says.
North Haven Fire used their ATV to carefully bring the man out of the woods before going to the hospital.
Following that harrowing search, the man survived.
Better yet, police say he’s doing better.
"That’s the best news we could possibly get," stated Simmel.
A last call for help turned into a new beginning.
It’s a call first responders will answer repeatedly.
"We’re there. We’re here," said Sgt. de Pascale.
Just to let you know, you’re not alone in your darkest hour.
"You know we care about you," added Sgt. de Pascale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.