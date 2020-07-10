HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – All over the state, first responders are preparing for an increase in calls for help during Tropical Storm Fay and responding during a pandemic does change things.
While coronavirus cases are trending in the right direction in Connecticut, the pandemic certainly adds a different level of complexity for those responding to the storm.
That’s why officials are asking residents if they don’t have to go out during the storm, it’s just best to stay home.
“As far as fire departments, they’re prepared for all sorts of emergencies. When you have downed lines, potentials for fire, and wind and also flooding, they’re going to have all their water equipment ready to go,” said Brian Foley, CT Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection.
On Friday afternoon, the governor’s office spoke with the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection about the tropical storm’s potential.
While the state has experience with all sorts of severe weather, the coronavirus crisis does complicate things.
“The fact that we’re coming off of COVID, all the pieces are in place for emergency management. It’s good practice to switch over to the storms, but the is, they’re ready,” Foley said.
Meanwhile, AAA is also gearing up for an increase in calls from drivers.
“There are going to be flooding issues and then the trickiest thing is often the wind. It can bring down trees and wires and it’s very unpredictable as opposed to just flooding, where you can look down and see that it’s flooded,” said Amy Parmenter, AAA spokesperson.
Visibility will likely be limited and there are a lot of risks that come with that. This time of year, with the heat, AAA typically sees a lot of dead batteries, but because of the pandemic, drivers can’t get into tow vehicles with AAA drivers.
“When you have something like this coming up, you have fair warning and you want to do everything you can that you and your passengers will be as safe as possible,” Parmenter said.
Some advice is that if people do have to head out on the roads, make sure they have a full tank of gas and that the wiper blades on cars are in good condition.
It’s also best to make sure you have your own personal protective equipment in your car and at your house.
