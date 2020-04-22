NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – Communities are rallying and showing their collective support for the front-line medical community who’s been battling the pandemic.
Greater New London first responders showed their love to those at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital on Wednesday.
There was a tremendous turnout, not just from New London, but from the region of fire departments, police departments, and ambulances from Old Lyme to Stonington and Ledyard to Montville.
“To have people come out and actually support them and show their love for these people, it’s wonderful,” said Dawn Prentice of Waterford.
The idea just came up a few days ago.
“It means a lot, on both ends. Us thanking them and them thanking us,” said Guadalupe Cuellar, L&M Hospital.
The sirens and horns may have been deafening at times, but no one seemed phased, only in awe of the outpouring of support for healthcare workers and first responders.
“It means so much to them it gives them an opportunity to know how much this community appreciates them,” said Patrick Green.
