WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Sept. 11 first responders in West Haven will be urging lawmakers in the U.S. Senate to pass a new bill for the Victim Compensation Fund.
They said they current law expires next year and the fund's administrator said it doesn't have enough money to pay out claims.
The House of Representatives passed a new bill on Friday.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he'll be alongside the first responders and West Haven firefighters to urge the Senate into action.
The speaking event starts at 11 a.m. at the West Haven Fire Department.
