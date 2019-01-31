SUFFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Windy and bitterly cold, that's the best way to describe Thursday’s weather.
The polar vortex is sending everyone inside wanting to stay warm.
Despite the temperatures, some people have to be out and about fighting through this brutal cold.
“It’s pretty cold. I was out during that snow squall a couple of days ago and it was brutal heading into the wind, but this helps a lot,” said Dan O’Brien.
In Middletown, it's business as usual, minus this arctic invasion for exterminator Rick Rife.
“We just came from a complex we did about 100 apartments outside and in the wind it’s very cold. If you can stay out of the wind it’s not that bad,” said Rife, SK Pest Elimination.
Wind or not, some jobs can't escape the polar vortex, though it just makes it harder.
In East Hampton, firefighters fought flames and icy conditions from water freezing making it too dangerous to drive near the scene.
When it comes to public safety, police departments like Suffield’s equally consider road and weather conditions so they can respond to calls.
“There have been times that we have to tell our officers that we have to position them in strategic locations in towns, so they can respond,” said Captain Christopher McKee, Suffield Police Department.
First responders are told to dress in layers and bring extra clothing.
For medic crews, they're also packing extra blankets in ambulances.
“We have blankets that will heat up when exposed to the air,” said Art Groux, Ambulance Director, Emergency Management Director in Suffield.
Bundling up is the name of the game for everyone.
Across the state, it's the same scene of people and pets trying to beat this cold blast.
Tuesday is when we're expecting our next big warm up, somewhere in the 50s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.