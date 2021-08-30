(WFSB) - Your reward from the state for going back to work is on its way.
Gov. Ned Lamont's office announced the first wave of $1,000 bonus checks, which are part of the 'Back to Work' program, will be mailed out this week.
The program, created back in May, is designed to give the unemployed an incentive to get back into the work force.
About $10 million has been collected for the program. Finances will be distributed to up to 10,000 eligible applicants.
The program is being backed by the state's coronavirus relief fund.
“Many workers who were displaced during the early months in the pandemic and faced long-term unemployment are now transitioning back into the workforce and starting to rebuild. This one-time bonus payment will help some of those workers pay for the critical things they need to get back to work, including childcare. This is the latest tool in our toolbox to maximize our state’s recovery from the pandemic," Lamont said in a statement.
The program concludes on December 31 of this year.
