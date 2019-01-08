HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - One round of weather may have wrapped up on Tuesday morning, but another was forecasted for the evening.
Roads were compromised across the state because the overnight storm system left a coating of snow on roads.
A number of school districts were delayed in the morning.
A winter weather advisory was issued for Hartford County until 1 p.m. and actually remained in effect for Litchfield until the same time.
"An advisory was issued for parts of Hartford County, compliments of some cold air trapped at the surface in valley locations that could lead to freezing drizzle," Dixon said. "[However,] any sort of organized precip is over. We’ll remain cloudy with perhaps a shower or some drizzle [Tuesday] afternoon."
The advisory was in place for Fairfield and New Haven counties, but already expired.
Up to an inch of snow was predicted.
"Temperatures continue warming [up,]" Dixon said.
They are expected to rise into the 40s by noon for most of the state, but stay in the upper 30s in the Litchfield Hills.
Overnight lows should dip back into the 30s.
More rain is in the forecast for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning; however, the temperatures should be warm enough that it should remain rain.
"[Tuesday night], a round of rain moves in [and it] could be briefly heavy in spots, but is gone by daybreak," Dixon said. "There is a slight chance in extreme northwestern Connecticut for a little snow."
Meanwhile, a storm will intensify near the coast of Maine. That means Connecticut could see wind gusts of more than 40 mph during the day on Wednesday.
Temps are expected to be near 40 degrees.
"While most of the state will be dry, scattered snow showers will be possible in the northwest hills," Dixon said.
Cold weather moves in for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
"We trend progressively colder as we end the week," Dixon said. "It will also be windy. Highs eventually will be in the 20s, with wind chill values in the teens/single digits."
For Sunday, the Early Warning Forecast Center is keeping an eye on what could be a storm.
"Sunday, our most recent model runs keep a storm offshore," Dixon said. "[It's] still a timeframe of interest, as we’re five days out. But currently the second half of the weekend looks to feature dry/quiet weather."
Read the latest technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.