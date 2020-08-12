ROCKY HILL (WFSB) - You’ve probably heard about people across the country receiving mysterious packages from China with seeds in them.
Now there is a new scam. People here in Connecticut and in other parts of the country saying they have gotten face masks in the mail from China that they didn’t order.
"I open up the mailbox and I saw this package and I said wow," Donny Diloreto said. "I wonder what this could be. I said jeez I wonder if it’s those seeds that are coming from China. So, I opened it up and lo and behold, there were these KN95 masks. So right away I went like that and I dropped it. And I said man I gotta go wash my hands."
Diloreto re-enacts the moment he received a package of KN95 masks in the mail at his rocky hill home on Tuesday.
The package is shipped directly from China - 10 masks with a value it says of $20 but the problem is he never ordered them.
"I've never ordered anything online to do with masks or sanitizer or anything concerned with the coronavirus," Diloreto said.
He’s not alone. Eyewitness News received these photos from Thomas Hynes in Wolcott.
Hynes got a package yesterday of disposable face masks from China but from a different company.
Then today he got knock off Ray Ban sunglasses in the mail - and he didn't order these things either.
There is a name for this scam. It is called brushing. The Federal Trade Commission has this statement on its web page:
"You might have read about the brushing scam. In this one, somebody sends you stuff, unordered, because it lets them give themselves a great review in your name.
It could mean that the scammers have created an account in your name or taken over your account. Or even created new accounts in other names tied to your address, letting them post lots of seemingly real reviews.
The more positive reviews these companies get, the more people are likely to buy their products and the more likely they are to appear on internet searches.
But it’s all a scam. It’s happened in Salt Lake City, all over the country and to this woman in Norfolk Virginia.
"It really worries me because people are able to get your information from your previous order that you made online," Phillina Lovewine said.
The Federal Trade Commission says the items are yours to keep even if you didn’t order them, but the most important thing they say is to change your password on various sites you might have ordered from in the past and you might want to google your name and address and see if fake reviews show up.
