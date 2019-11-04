HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- It was a quiet Monday, but we could see our first snowfall of the season by the end of the week.
A few widely scattered showers may develop overnight with temperatures dipping into the upper 30s and 40 degrees.
Some showers are possible on Tuesday, Election Day, as a cold front moves toward the region.
It will be milder with highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees.
Wednesday will be bright but cooler with temperatures in the low 50s.
Thursday night could feature our first snowfall of the season.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said a storm system will approach New England from the west, and rain could develop by the evening.
Right now, the storm will move off the coast on Thursday to the south of New England and draw colder air into the state. If this happens, rain could mix with or change to snow, Thursday night into Friday morning.
"The Friday morning commute could be greatly impacted by snow, especially over interior portions of the state. Again, the storm track is critical," DePrest said.
Right now, there is still a lot of uncertainty as how the storm tracks, DePrest said. Therefore, it is unclear right now how much snow we could get because it depends on the track.
The best chance for significant snowfall will be in the northwest hills.
The storm should end by midday on Friday and the afternoon will be partly sunny.
The weekend will be off to a blustery start, with highs only in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s.
Read the full Technical Discussion here.
