HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A chilly but dry start to Monday, but its later in the week when the forecast gets a little more active.
Monday will feature sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-50s.
Some showers are possible on Tuesday, Election Day, as a cold front moves toward the region.
Wednesday will be bright but cooler with temperatures in the low 50s.
Thursday night could feature our first snowfall of the season.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said a storm system will approach New England from the west, and rain could develop by the evening.
As of Monday, the European model said the storm will move off the coast on Thursday to the south of New England and draw colder air into the state. If this happens, rain could mix with or change to snow.
That means there could be snow or a wintry mix Friday morning.
“Yes, there is the potential for our first snowfall of the season,” Haney said.
The GFS model is forecasting a few rain showers on Thursday followed by windy and cold weather Thursday night and Friday.
“With all of these uncertainties, our forecast for the end of the week comes with a low degree of confidence. However, our forecast is leaning toward the European Model solution for now,” Haney said.
The weekend will be off to a blustery start, with highs only in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s.
Read the full Technical Discussion here.
